Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,518 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.29. 19,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

