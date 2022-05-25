Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,576 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $4.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $552.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

