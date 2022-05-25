TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TowneBank.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

