TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TowneBank.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TOWN stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
