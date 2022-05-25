Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $19.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE CURV opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Torrid has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

