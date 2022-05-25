Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading 25.9% Higher

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) rose 25.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 75,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 96,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.93 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.
About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)
