Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading 25.9% Higher

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) rose 25.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 75,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 96,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.93 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Get Tinka Resources alerts:

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.