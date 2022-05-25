Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) to announce $328.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $34,576,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,057,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

