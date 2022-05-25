Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Up 1.3%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). Approximately 17,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 23,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.70 ($0.29).
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70.
About Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU)
