Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Up 1.3%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). Approximately 17,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 23,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.70 ($0.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Get Third Point Investors alerts:

About Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.