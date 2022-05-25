The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.35. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.