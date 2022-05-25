The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $738.78

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 738.78 ($9.30) and traded as low as GBX 667.60 ($8.40). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 670.60 ($8.44), with a volume of 1,390,952 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.19) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 725 ($9.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 702.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 738.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

