The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.01 Million

Brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $176.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.52 million and the highest is $186.50 million. Marcus reported sales of $92.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $685.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.68 million to $698.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $819.70 million, with estimates ranging from $805.20 million to $834.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marcus by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 213,260 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Marcus by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 187,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,060. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.66.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

