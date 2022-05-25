The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

