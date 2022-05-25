The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00166880 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

