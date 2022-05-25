The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00170622 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

