The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $50,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $341.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.90 and a 200-day moving average of $395.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.78.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

