Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498 and have sold 9,799 shares worth $872,001. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.13. 123,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.14%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

