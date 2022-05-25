TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $119,515.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,799.02 or 0.42996870 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 76.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00497937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.09 or 1.38444012 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 39,301,739,311 coins and its circulating supply is 39,301,010,203 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

