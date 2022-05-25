TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.45

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.45, with a volume of 1143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73.

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.