Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after buying an additional 413,694 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $44,555,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,159,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.63 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

