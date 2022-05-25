Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of THC stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.94. 22,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $92.65.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
