Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.94. 22,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

