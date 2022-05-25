Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Trading Down 2.3%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.25. 216,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,574% from the average session volume of 8,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLTZY shares. SEB Equities lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This represents a yield of 12.19%. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

