Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 4,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,505. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $916.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.