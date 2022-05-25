Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Trading 0.5% Higher

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$52.39 and last traded at C$51.71. Approximately 1,744,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,156,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.41.

The company has a market cap of C$28.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.76.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

