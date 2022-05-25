Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,461,561 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up 5.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.90% of Teck Resources worth $146,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after buying an additional 1,955,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,352,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,257,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,048,000 after buying an additional 1,134,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 277,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

