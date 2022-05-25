Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Hits New 1-Year Low at $304.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.54), with a volume of 135829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.41).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.07) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.70) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.44).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 469.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 606.25. The firm has a market cap of £636.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.