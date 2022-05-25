Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.31 ($0.07). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07), with a volume of 699,181 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £34.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.93.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

