Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Target by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.62. The company had a trading volume of 323,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,763. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

