Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,243,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $110.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,119.40. 3,835,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,528.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,701.76. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,329.84.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.