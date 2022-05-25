Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.34. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.01%. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
About Taitron Components (Get Rating)
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
