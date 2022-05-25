Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.34. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.01%. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

