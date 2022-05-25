T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.50. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

