Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $66,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in Syneos Health by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

