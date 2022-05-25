Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.89

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 1788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLVM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $5,661,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.