Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.79

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $14.61. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Get Surrey Bancorp alerts:

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrey Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrey Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.