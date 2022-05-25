Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 3,459,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

