Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Shares Up 19.9%

Sundance Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) was up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 457,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
Sundance Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sundance Energy (SNDEQ)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.