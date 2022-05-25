Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.16

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $12.02. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 149,586 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.