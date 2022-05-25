Summit Global Investments Sells 25,764 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,764 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 749,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 675,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after buying an additional 669,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.46. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

