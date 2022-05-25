Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 147,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.62. 4,407,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,998. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.