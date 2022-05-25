Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,247. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

