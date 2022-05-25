Summit Global Investments Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Southern were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 130.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 41,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,987 shares of company stock worth $24,296,964. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO remained flat at $$75.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,775,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,089. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

