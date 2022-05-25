Summit Global Investments Has $7.96 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. 29,895,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,603,854. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

