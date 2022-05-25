Summit Global Investments Has $16.82 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas stock traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $367.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.97. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $345.33 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

