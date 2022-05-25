Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

Shares of QRVO traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

