Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $22,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

