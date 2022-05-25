Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 243,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,333,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,448,828. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $288.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

