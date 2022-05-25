Summit Global Investments Acquires 5,063 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,308,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,933,000 after buying an additional 1,938,690 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,343,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,884,000 after buying an additional 1,371,024 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after buying an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

NYSE TD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. 2,076,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,239. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.702 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

