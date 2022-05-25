Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Streamline Health Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

STRM opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

