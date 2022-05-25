Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,978,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Stratasys by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

