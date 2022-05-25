StockNews.com Upgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to “Buy”

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 368,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,610. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immersion by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Immersion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

