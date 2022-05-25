StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 11.14. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)
