StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of TESS stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.